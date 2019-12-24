Building not surveyed by civic body

The building in north Delhi’s Kirari, where a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, had not been surveyed by the municipal corporation as it was a residential building with no instance of industrial work, chairperson of the North DMC Standing Committee, Jai Prakash said.

The three municipal corporations are engaged in an exercise to survey and seal factories operating illegally in residential areas. “No commercial activity was being undertaken there. No small scale industry was running in the area either,” Mayor Avtar Singh said.

“We were told that the cloth materials were shifted to the large hall, which was purely a residential building, only a few days ago,” he added.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit, Mr. Praksh said. We can’t simply enter every ones house and see what is going on, Mr. Praksh argued. “We conducted a meeting of officials of various departments to figure out what steps can be taken to tackle such issues,” he added.

With regard to the inquiry into the Anaj Mandi fire, the Mayor said that officials had asked for a few more days and the report would be ready by January 3.