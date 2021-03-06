‘Budget allocation likely to be over ₹65,000 crore’

Focus will primarily be on health and education sectors

The AAP-led Delhi government is likely to present a budget with allocations over and above ₹65,000 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal, making it the highest allocation by any government since its first-ever session in 1993, sources said on Friday.

To focus primarily on the health and education sectors, the AAP government would add the ‘Deshbhakti’ head as a significant component to the budget this year, according to sources,

Patriotic programmes

“The Delhi government seeks to commemorate and celebrate each of the 75 weeks till the 75th Independence Day, on August 15, 2022, beginning March 12. Patriotic programmes will be organised as part of the initiative,” a Delhi government source said.

“The government will not only highlight the role of Delhi in India’s freedom struggle, but also present its own vision of India at 100 in reference to Independence Day celebrations in 2047,” the source also said.

The budget session will be held between March 8 and 16 with the budget likely to be presented on March 9.

The session will begin with tabling of economic survey report and outcome budget of the government on March 8.

The government, which had presented a budget of ₹65,000 for the previous fiscal, is likely to come out with measures to boost revenue collection that has been hit hard and dropped by 42% due to the pandemic and year-long lockdown, officials said.

The outcome budget, listing the performance and achievements of various departments and agencies of the government during the previous financial year, will be presented on the first day of the session along with the Economic Survey of Delhi, officials said.

The session will begin with the address of Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, safety norms like social distancing and use of face masks and social distancing will be strictly followed during the session, they said.