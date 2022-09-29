BJP’s only task is to destroy AAP, it will get Sisodia arrested next week, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister says Satyendar Jain, Amanatullah Khan, Vijay Nair already arrested in false cases; asks all party workers to be ready to go to jail as arrests continue in the excise policy probe

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Aam Aadmi Party’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair, party chief Arvind Kejriwal said instead of saving people from inflation and unemployment, the BJP is doing “dirty politics” and its only task is to “destroy AAP”.

Mr. Kejriwal went on to predict that the BJP will get senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrested next week.

“They [BJP] are scared because AAP won [elections] in Delhi and then in Punjab. We are heading for a victory in Gujarat and they fear that we might win in the entire country. They are left with one task and that is to crush AAP,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a video statement on Wednesday.

Mr. Nair was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case on Tuesday. A city court on Wednesday allowed the agency five days of custodial interrogation of the businessman.

“Earlier, they arrested Satyendar Jain in a completely frivolous case. Then they arrested Amanatullah Khan in a false case. Yesterday, they held Vijay Nair and next week they will arrest Manish Sisodia as well,” said Mr. Kejriwal, adding that if the BJP can get a “small-time worker” like Mr. Nair arrested, the party can do it to anyone.

‘Be like Bhagat Singh’

On the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, the Chief Minister asked all party workers to be ready to make the supreme sacrifice like the freedom fighter.

“These people [BJP] cannot hang you but they will send every worker of AAP to prison. If you are ready to go to prison, only then remain in AAP or else you can quit the party and join the other party. Only those who are ready to make the supreme sacrifice for the country like Bhagat Singh should remain in AAP,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“We are taking the country on the path of progress. These people cannot withstand the sight of the country’s progress and they are doing everything possible to thwart it so that they can continue their loot. We have to fight to free our country from these looters,” he added.

Attack his opponents, Mr. Kejriwal said that the country should get rid of those who are openly trading MLAs. “They are shamelessly taking the taxpayers’ money out of the country. They looted Bharat Mata in 75 years more than the British could loot in 200 years,” he said.

The AAP chief reiterated the party’s stand that Mr. Nair was coerced into taking Mr. Sisodia’s name during interrogation.