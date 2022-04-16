BJP treats rapists, goons as heroes, makes them leaders: AAP

Anti-Hindu mindset clearly visible in statements by AAP leaders, says BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party continued its attack on the BJP on Saturday for felicitating eight of its youth wing workers who allegedly attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence last month in. The eight men were recently granted bail by the High Court.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP “treats rapists and goons as heroes and makes them its leaders”. Mr. Kejriwal also slammed the BJP and urged people to support AAP, which he claimed is a party of “honest, patriotic, and educated people”.

“There is only one message from the BJP to the country — if you are a goonda [miscreant], if you are a rapist, then come to the BJP. The party will not only protect you, its leaders will welcome you at their office and respect you like a hero,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The AAP leader alleged that the BJP’s identity has become that of a party whose leaders “commit rape, murder, and hit people with jeep”.

“In Europe, if someone misbehaves with your daughter, the person will be sent to jail, but in India they will already be BJP leader or else BJP will call them to their office and felicitate them and give them posts,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He took names of many BJP leaders who have been charged with different crimes.

Both Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia said the BJP will never make good schools as “it needs lakhs of illiterate goons and unemployed people for its politics”.

‘AAP focus on education’

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the BJP may continue to indulge in vandalism and hooliganism but the AAP will promote education and will build schools and mohalla clinics.

Reacting to the AAP leaders’ allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said ever since Mr. Kejriwal allegedly insulted Kashmiri Hindus, AAP is being seen as an anti-Hindu party. “In today’s press conferences of Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bhardwaj, the anti-Hindu mindset of the three [leaders] was clearly visible,” he said.

“The people of Delhi want to know from Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bhardwaj that if they call the youth participants of a demonstration goonda, then what will they call their dreaded colleague who raped a woman for a ration card and another colleague whose extortion forced a doctor to kill himself?” Mr. Kapoor said.