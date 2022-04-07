BJP to replace Himachal CM out of fear of AAP: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia speaking with The Hindu, at his residence in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed the BJP was set to replace its Chief Minister in Himachal Pradesh out of “fear” of AAP’s rise in the state.

“This is no less than a fraud. Replacing the CM after 4.5 years won’t help. AAP’s jhaadu is destined to sweep Himachal clean now,” Mr. Sisodia said in a press conference on Thursday.

He added that the Delhi model has become a ray of hope for people across the nation. Mr. Sisodia said the BJP was in a state of shock and fear seeing the popularity of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his governance grow throughout India.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that after Mr. Kejriwal’s visit to Himachal Pradesh, the BJP realised it has done “nothing” over the past 4.5 years and its CM, Jai Ram Thakur, had “failed” to bring any development in the state. “Thus they are appointing Anurag Thakur as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh,” Mr. Sisodia.

Former Haryana minister Nirmal Singh and all members of the Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) merged into the AAP, the party said.

Mr. Singh said, “I am merging Haryana Democratic Front with Aam Aadmi Party after being inspired by Kejriwalji’s policies and Delhi model. We will work hard to make Kejriwalji’s dream come true. We will work for the common people and the poor with integrity and will live up to their expectations.”

Mr. Kejriwal said that HDF’s merger in the AAP will give the party strength not just in Haryana but across India and that his party will continue to toil hard for the development of Haryana and the rest of India.