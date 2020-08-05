BJP to organise live telecast of Ram Mandir ceremony

The BJP will attempt to convert the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pooja ceremony in Ayodhya into an “exercise in secularism” in the Capital here on Wednesday, said party sources.

Senior party leaders are scheduled to fan out across the city’s 70 Assembly segments to connect citizens from various religious communities to PM Narendra Modi’s participation in the programme. “In addition to linking as many citizens as possible with the programme via live telecast of the ceremony on specially-installed LED screens, the senior leadership will also connect people from across religious communities with it. This is not limited to one religion,” a party source said.

“State Organisation General Secretary Siddharthan will watch the live telecast at a special screening for citizens from the Muslim community from Okhla at the CGO Complex organised at Lodhi Road; New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi will reach out to members of the Sikh and Christian communities,” a party leader said.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, according to a party source, had organised a “special pooja” on a miniature model of the Ram temple to be created on five kilograms of procured from Ayodhya at his residence, according to party insiders.

Delhi BJP State General Secretary and program convenor Rajesh Bhatia said Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta was scheduled to watch the live telecast of at the Valmiki temple on Panchkuian Road and LOP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at Hari Nagar.

Ms. Lekhi would watch the ceremony at at the Prachin Kali Mandir in Kotla Mubarkarpur followed by a bike rally to “prominent Sikh and Christian places of worship”, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri at Tughlakabad Village and former Delhi BJP President Shri Vijender Gupta at Sampoorna Centre, Rohini will watch Shri Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan live along with local people on LED Screens.