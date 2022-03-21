BJP to hold protest outside Delhi Assembly

The protest will be held on the day the assembly is scheduled to commence its budget session

The protest will be held on the day the assembly is scheduled to commence its budget session

NEW DELHI

The BJP on Monday announced a protest outside the Delhi Assembly over the issue of the rights of Aanganwadi workers on the day the assembly is scheduled to commence its budget session here later this week.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the party will raise the voice of ASHA workers and farmers, besides the “crumbling public transport system”, and lack of other basic facilities in the city.

Mr. Gupta added that a delegation of the party will also call on Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to apprise him about the problems and demands of these workers. The party will also present a three-point charter of demands pertaining to increasing their honorarium, removing ESMA, the BJP state unit chief said.

“Delhi is totally dependent on these workers for various works including testing the health parameters of pregnant women and many more such important responsibilities which they shoulder,” Mr. Gupta said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, demanded that the Delhi government revoke the suspension of 991 Aanganwadi workers with immediate effect.

“They should be given a minimum salary of at least ₹20,000. All BJP MLAs will take part in the March 23 protest and raise their voice strongly,” Mr. Bidhuri said.