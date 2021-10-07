BJP starts special drive to clean the Yamuna

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday began a special drive to clean the Yamuna at 71 locations as part of the ‘Sewa and Samarpan’ programme, which started on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi’s birthday.

While taking part in the abhiyaan at Chhat Ghat near ITO, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said without cleaning Yamuna a clean Delhi can’t be imagined.

“It is the responsibility of the Delhi government to get rid of pollution from the river but as Delhiites it is our duty to volunteer in this effort so that when the Chhat festival comes it can be celebrated in a clean atmosphere,” Mr. Gupta said.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh took part in the programme at New Ashok Nagar, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at Kalindi Kunj, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh at Madanpur Khadar and State organisational general secretary Siddharthan at Chandni Chowk Yamuna Bazar.