BJP stages demonstration outside AAP MP’s house

They raise voice against remarks against Poorvanchalis

The BJP Poorvanchal Morcha, on Friday, staged a demonstration outside AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s residence over his “demeaning” remarks against Poorvanchalis settled in the Capital.

The mother of the AAP MP has filed a complaint with the police against the protesters.

Alleging that AAP was spreading “rumours” on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “and his MPs of trying a create disturbance in Delhi”.

Mr. Singh, in a tweet, on Friday afternoon, had said: “By implementing the NRC in Assam, the BJP has designated lakhs of people from UP and Bihar into foreigners... The BJP wants to drive people from UP and Bihar out of Gujarat and other States. Now only people belonging to the BJP will live in this country [sic].”

