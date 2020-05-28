Delhi

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after coronavirus symptoms

A file photo of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

A file photo of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

He is admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of coronavirus, sources said.

He is admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday.

Also Read
NDMC health worker seen sprays disinfectant at Janpath market before reopen after lockdown due to coronavirus, in New Delhi on May 19, 2020.

NDMC seals headquarter building after employee tests positive for COVID-19

 

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 2:18:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bjp-spokesperson-sambit-patra-hospitalised-after-coronavirus-symptoms/article31693559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY