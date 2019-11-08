‘BJP should apologise to people for lying’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said the Centre has informed the Supreme Court that despite improved air quality in Delhi, the pollution spiked after Diwali due to stubble burning.

The party said the BJP should now apologise to the people for defaming the efforts of the government. “Today, I want to expose the lies of the BJP as in the Supreme Court, the Centre has submitted that there is an increase in the good to moderate days in Delhi. This means that the government’s claim that pollution in the city has come down is now being accepted by the Centre,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He said the Centre, in its affidavit, had noted that in Punjab a target had been set to supply 7,600 machines to farmers that could curb stubble burning. The government had received applications from 7,829 people, but it only distributed machines to 2,657 people, he said. “Today, the BJP should say sorry to the people of Delhi for their lies,” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.