Delhi

BJP sets up centre to assist migrant workers

BJP State general secretary Sidharthan on Saturday provided food and other necessities to the migrants, leaving for their hometowns, at the Migrant Workers Assistance Centre set up by the party at the Delhi-Haryana border.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, as many as 1,400 migrant workers were currently staying at the shelter.

“The Delhi government should find out how many of the Auraiya accident victims in Uttar Pradesh had gone from Delhi and provide financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to the families. Over 6,2000 workers have registered to return home on the Delhi government website,” he said.

