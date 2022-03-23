BJP set to corner AAP govt. in budget session

Delhi Assembly session to begin today

Delhi Assembly session to begin today

Accusing the Delhi government of “running away” from issues plaguing the Capital, the BJP on Tuesday said it would corner the Aam Aadmi Party during the State Assembly’s budget session, which begins on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP Legislative Party would raise issues ranging from alleged discrimination against anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, guest teachers, vocational trainers and contract workers.

Health and transport

“Both – public health and public transport in Delhi – have been badly affected. Nine people have died after stents were inserted at Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. Are these world-class facilities?” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Recently, children have died due to wrong medication in so-called world-class mohalla clinics. Apart from this, the issue over poor condition of public transport and roads in the city will also be raised vigorously in the Assembly,” he said.

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta said that there was an outcry in Delhi due to the problem of water since the AAP government had failed to provide clean drinking water to the people.

The BJP objected to the installation of 600 LED boards, allegedly at a cost of over ₹475 crore, to make Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “face shine”. It also expressed concern over lack of pensions to senior citizens, widows and the destitute.