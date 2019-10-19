BJP seeks resignation of Goel on ‘moral grounds’

The BJP on Friday sought Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s resignation on “moral grounds” after a city court awarded him and his son six months’ imprisonment in a criminal case of alleged trespassing.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that it was the first of its kind case and Mr. Goel “must quit” since he had “failed to maintain the dignity” of the Constitutional post occupied by him.

When contacted for comment, the Delhi Assembly Speaker said he was a law-abiding citizen and added, “I respect the verdict of the honourable court. However, since I have the legal right to challenge this verdict at the appropriate legal forum, I will do so.”

Mr. Gupta, however, stated, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is equally responsible as he elevated an MLA charged with criminal offence to the post of Speaker...it is for the first time that a sitting Speaker has been convicted of criminal offence.”

BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari said, the instance had exposed “the real face of the Aam Aadmi Party Ministers and MLAs” and welcomed the decision of the court.

The north east Delhi MP further argued that there were “dozens of leaders in AAP” who were facing criminal cases and demanded that the Delhi Chief Minister break his silence on the issue.

“Ram Niwas Goel is currently occupying a Constitutional position and Chief Minister has not uttered even a word even after Goel’s conviction and punishment. This clearly shows that the tainted leaders of Aam Aadmi Party have got the protection of Arvind Kejriwal though he should have taken action against him,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.