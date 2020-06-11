BJP seeks data on virus patients from other States

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded that the Delhi government issue data on the number of COVID-19 patients from other States who have been treated in Delhi government hospitals so far.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanded that such data be issued from March till date. The Delhi government, he said, should also clarify how many migrant labourers had been treated for COVID-19 till now.

“When COVID-19 started spreading in March, the Delhi government claimed to be prepared with 30,000 beds but by the time its spread saw a meteoric rise in mid-May, it became clear that the Delhi government hardly had 3,500 beds in hospitals. From then, the Delhi government has been passing responsibility on to private hospitals,” he stated.

With its announcement to restrict treatment at city hospitals to Delhi residents, Mr. Gupta alleged, the Delhi government tried to portray a huge load of patients from other States like Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar on Delhi’s health infrastructure.

This, he argued, was a totally unfounded impression as with all borders sealed for three months, there was no possibility of patients from other states coming to Delhi for treatment.