Delhi

BJP seeks data on virus patients from other States

‘Case load claim is totally unfounded’

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded that the Delhi government issue data on the number of COVID-19 patients from other States who have been treated in Delhi government hospitals so far.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanded that such data be issued from March till date. The Delhi government, he said, should also clarify how many migrant labourers had been treated for COVID-19 till now.

“When COVID-19 started spreading in March, the Delhi government claimed to be prepared with 30,000 beds but by the time its spread saw a meteoric rise in mid-May, it became clear that the Delhi government hardly had 3,500 beds in hospitals. From then, the Delhi government has been passing responsibility on to private hospitals,” he stated.

With its announcement to restrict treatment at city hospitals to Delhi residents, Mr. Gupta alleged, the Delhi government tried to portray a huge load of patients from other States like Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar on Delhi’s health infrastructure.

This, he argued, was a totally unfounded impression as with all borders sealed for three months, there was no possibility of patients from other states coming to Delhi for treatment.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 12:52:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bjp-seeks-data-on-virus-patients-from-other-states/article31799663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY