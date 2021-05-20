Delhi

BJP-ruled civic body sealing shops: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that the BJP-governed municipal corporation was sealing shops even during the pandemic.

“AAP demands that the BJP-ruled municipal corporation should stop harassing traders by sealing their shops, if they are unable to pay taxes due to the pandemic,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

He said that the small and medium-sized traders are under immense stress and urged the representatives of the BJP to stop “harassing” traders.

“If for some reason, if a trader is unable to make payments, do not impose a penalty on him, do not seal his shops, do not send your agents to collect money. This is my earnest request and I also want to plead on the grounds of humanity,” Mr. Pathak said.

BJP spokesperson did not respond to the allegations.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2021 11:25:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/bjp-ruled-civic-body-sealing-shops-aap/article34609442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY