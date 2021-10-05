BJP ready to kill farmers,alleges AAP

Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Monday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the arrest of people who “murdered farmers”, referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh where four farmers died.

“There is an emergency-like situation. No one can talk about anything. You kill someone and no one can even raise their voice. But in a democracy, you have this right... If action is not taken, then the AAP will take this fight for farmers,” AAP Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai said.

“The incident in U.P. shows that the BJP is not only unwilling to listen to farmers, but also is ready to kill them...,” the AAP leader said. The AAP chief spokesperson said MP Sanjay Singh was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police.

The party demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra be immediately sacked from the Cabinet and his son be arrested and sent to jail.