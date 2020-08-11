BJP questions nomination of 14 AAP MLAs to corporations

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, in a letter to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday questioned the nomination of 14 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to the three municipal corporations in a break from tradition.
‘Rights overlooked’
At least two Opposition legislators are usually part of the total nominees and the Opposition’s rights had been overlooked in this case, Mr. Bidhuri argued.
“Six BJP MLAs belong to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation area. But not one of them was nominated to the corporation. Similarly, no MLA from North Delhi or South Delhi Municipal Corporation was nominated,” Mr. Bidhuri wrote.
“It has been an accepted legislative tradition that the post of Chairman of Public Accounts Committee is given to the Opposition. Even this tradition was not maintained and this position was also given to the ruling party,” he also wrote.
Legislative traditions
Mr. Bidhuri said he hoped the Speaker would “take care” of legislative traditions and rules whether it was a matter of nomination of MLAs in the three municipal corporations or the appointment of the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee.
