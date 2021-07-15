BJP protests outside Raj Niwas for DTC probe

L-G assures party delegation of action

The BJP on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas demanding that Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal grant permission sought by the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe the alleged DTC bus purchase scam worth ₹5,000 crore.

A BJP delegation led by Delhi party chief Adesh Gupta, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, who filed a complaint regarding the alleged scam, met the L-G over the issue but decided to sit-in protest outside his office after the L-G did not allegedly give them “a satisfactory assurance”.

“The very Kejriwal government which came to power on the basis of removing corruption is now encouraging it and rather spearheading it. [Mr.] Kejriwal had the knowledge about it but kept quite as he was himself involved in it,” the Rohini MLA alleged.

The enquiry committee constituted by the L-G, the BJP delegation argued, had found illegalities in the DTC bus purchase deal tender and the ACB had already sought permission from Mr. Baijal to probe the issue but were yet to get permission.

“We will continue to sit-in protest outside Raj Niwas till we get a firm assurance from the Lieutenant-Governor that a thorough probe would be ordered into all the issues raised by us,” the BJP leaders stated. The sit-in protest, however, ended after the assurance the BJP delegation sought was granted.

“The L-G assured us of justice and we have been assured that the file related to the matter is being referred to the Centre for further action,” Mr. Gupta said.