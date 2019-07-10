‘BJP opposed land allotment for mohalla clinics again’

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) member and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Tuesday said that BJP representatives in the DDA again opposed land allotment for mohalla clinics during a board meeting without any “concrete basis”.
Mr. Bharti said that during a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Bajpai, he raised the issue of “unjustified denial” of land by the DDA for construction of mohalla clinics in Delhi.
“The L-G referred the matter to the DDA and asked it to have a relook into it. Interestingly, the BJP representatives in the DDA again opposed the land allotment in the meeting without any concrete basis”, Mr. Bharti said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor