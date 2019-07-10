Delhi

‘BJP opposed land allotment for mohalla clinics again’

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) member and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Tuesday said that BJP representatives in the DDA again opposed land allotment for mohalla clinics during a board meeting without any “concrete basis”.

Mr. Bharti said that during a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Bajpai, he raised the issue of “unjustified denial” of land by the DDA for construction of mohalla clinics in Delhi.

“The L-G referred the matter to the DDA and asked it to have a relook into it. Interestingly, the BJP representatives in the DDA again opposed the land allotment in the meeting without any concrete basis”, Mr. Bharti said.

