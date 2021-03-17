BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead in his flat

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma, 62, was found dead at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday morning.
Police said that they received a PCR around 6.30 a.m. regarding the incident. A team from North Avenue police station rushed to Gomti apartments located opposite to RML hospital. Sharma’s PA had made the call. He informed that Sharma used to wake up every day at 6.30 a.m. but today, he found Sharma’s room was locked from inside. He knocked repeatedly but there was no response, following which the PA informed police about it.
A police officer said that Sharma was declared as ‘brought in dead’ at RML hospital after the police breached the room and found him dead. He added that they have found medicines in his room. No note has been recovered. The family members have been informed.
Sharma used to stay in Delhi with his PA and cook. He was under medication.
The inquest proceedings have been initiated into the case.
(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers:Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.)
