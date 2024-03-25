GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP mounts attack, asks Kejriwal to step down from CM post

March 25, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leaders and supporters staging a protest at Palika Bazar in Cannaught place on Sunday

BJP leaders and supporters staging a protest at Palika Bazar in Cannaught place on Sunday | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The BJP on Sunday burnt effigies of Aam Aadmi Patry (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal across the city and demanded his resignation from the Delhi Chief Minister’s post.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, accused the Chief Minister of indulging in corruption, saying several scams are set to unfold in the coming days with his arrest.

“Till now, Kejriwal has been arrested only in the liquor scam. The probe agencies are already investigating corruption in the Delhi Jal Board, electricity subsidy scam, and many other cases. Kejriwal is reaping the result of his actions,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Demanding Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation, BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Praveen Khandelwal, said the party will continue to protest until he steps down.

Meanwhile, AAP workers also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also organised a candlelight march in Kalkaji. The protest was led by Delhi Cabinet Minister and senior party leader Atishi.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.