Delhi

BJP meets L-G over CM’s photo on bus tickets

A Delhi BJP delegation on Tuesday called on Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and submitted a memorandum regarding what it alleged was “blatant misuse of power” by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by way of printing his photograph on the tickets, which will be used to provide free bus rides to women.

The delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, sought Mr. Baijal’s intervention and assurance that the CM would be made to “withdraws his move” to print his photograph on the tickets.

The delegation also called on Delhi Lokayukta Reva Khetrapal with a petition to this effect which, according to the party, is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.

Jan 28, 2020

