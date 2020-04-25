BJP leader wants higher MSP for Delhi farmers

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday alleged exploitation of Delhi’s farmers at city markets.

Mr. Bidhuri requested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to intervene in the matter and ensure that instead of traders, it purchased wheat from farmers at the rate of at least ₹2,500 per quintal. The leader said he had also raised the issue with Union Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Ramvilas Paswan.

“Foodgrains of farmers should be purchased by the Delhi government at a rate of ₹2,500 per quintal which is ₹500 to ₹600 more than the MSP,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

‘Being exploited’

The BJP legislator from Badarpur alleged that farmers were being exploited by traders in the grain markets of Narela and Najafgarh among others in Delhi. He said, the MSP fixed by the Centre for the procurement of rabi crops for the year 2020-2021 was ₹1,925 per quintal, but farmers were, he alleged, being forced to sell their foodgrains at rates which were ₹100 to ₹175 less than the fixed MSP per quintal.