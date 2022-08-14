BJP leader, five others booked for violating norms during Tiranga rally

FIR has been registered at Tuglaq Road police station

A case has been registered against six members of Delhi Gymkhana Club, including club director and Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, for violating norms during the party’s Tiranga Yatra that took place on Saturday without permission, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said the members of Delhi Gymkhana club were booked for violating Section 144 that has been imposed in the city.

An FIR has been registered at Tuglaq Road police station under Sections 186 (obstructing public servants), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The accused have been bound down in the case. Five others who have been named are -- Ajay Rana, a resident of Wazirabad, Vikram Singh, a resident of Paschim Vihar, Rajesh Bhatnagar, a resident of Noida, Meharban Singh Negi, a resident of Badarpur and Karnal Babu Ram Salgotra, a resident of Janakpuri.

“They took out a march without permission when the deployment of VIP carcade rehearsal is in place,” the DCP said.