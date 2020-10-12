BJP holds public meets on farm Acts

The BJP on Sunday organised multiple public meetings and events related to its ongoing programme on dispelling alleged propaganda against the recently passed Farm Acts.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta sought to inform farmers and villagers about the benefits and “positive changes” related to these at a ‘Khat Par Baithak’ held in Jagatpur village of Wazirabad. “In the last six years, AAP has not taken care of the farmers of Delhi,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, led a Kisan Tractor Rally in south Delhi from Tigri village to Jaitpur village.