BJP hasn’t laid a single brick in any illegal colony: AAP

The AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the BJP hasn’t laid a single brick in any unauthorised colony after it came to power in the Centre in 2014.

“Today, the BJP MPs and leaders are protesting at Jantar Mantar accusing Arvind Kejriwal of lying. The BJP had formed a government in Delhi in 1993. Their tenure had set the record of changing three Chief Ministers. I want to ask the BJP if they had laid even one brick in a single unauthorised colony during its tenure. I challenge the BJP to present evidence of a single development work undertaken by it in unauthorised colonies,” Mr. Rai said.

‘Rightful citizens’

“The BJP government’s record on the issue is known to all. It has never considered the people who live in unauthorised colonies as rightful citizens of Delhi. This is why the people of Delhi elected the Aam Aadmi Party. Even the Congress had only given promises, without doing any work on the ground,” he said.