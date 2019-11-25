BJP has not taken call on its Delhi CM face, clarifies Puri

Addressing party workers at a rally in the Capital on Sunday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the BJP would fight the Assembly election under the leadership of Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and that the party would ensure that Mr. Tiwari would become the Chief Minister.

However, after making the statement, Mr. Puri clarified later on twitter saying that the BJP has so far not nominated anyone for the post of Chief Minister and what he meant by his statement was that the party would win the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections under Mr. Tiwari’s leadership by a huge mandate.

The Minister’s statement was enough for speculation within the political circles. Reacting to the statement, Rajya Sabha MP and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said: “On one hand we have Arvind Kejriwal whose work has instilled pride in the people of Delhi and on the other hand, we have Manoj Tiwari who vehemently opposes the 200 units free electricity scheme and wants to put an end to the provision of all free public services of this government. He wants to end free bus rides for women in Delhi too. So the decision in front of the people of Delhi is clear.”

He added that the people of Delhi will decide if they want someone who works tirelessly to provide Delhiites with more public services or somebody who works tirelessly to end them.

(With PTI inputs)