BJP for yoga centres in trans-Yamuna area

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday said he has sent a proposal to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) regarding the opening of yoga centres at 11 parks and green belts in the trans-Yamuna area.

The North East Delhi MP said his proposal would help popularise yoga among people visiting parks for morning walks.

Mr. Tiwari has sent the proposal to DDA Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor.

The parks mentioned in the proposal include the District Park Nand Nagri, Green Belt Hanuman Vatika near Mandoli, Jail Bagh Smriti Park Gaon, Gadhi Mandu Panchwati Park Ghonda, Multi Gym Park Subhash Mohalla, G.D. Rathi Mills, K.L. Rathi Mill Park, Loni Road District Park, Shastri Park, Picnic Park, MIG Flats Loni Road, Link Chain Park in Dilshad Garden and the DDA plot near Khajuri Khas police station.

“This is such a medical system which neither has any adverse effect nor requires any heavy expenses. It is needed by the lower- and middle-income group people of the trans-Yamuna area,” Mr. Tiwari said, adding that there was no scarcity of green belts and parks in the trans-Yamuna area to open yoga centres.

The BJP MP said if the entire process is completed in time, 11 yoga centres will be opened within the next six months and after that, other places can be selected for more such centres.