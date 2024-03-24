BJP demands Kejriwal’s resignation, vows to fight corruption

March 24, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

BJP leaders on Saturday held a protest near Rajghat demanding the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal from the Chief Minister’s post following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

They also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and pledged to fight against corruption.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of receiving ₹100 crore in kickbacks in the framing of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Mr. Sachdeva accused the CM of promoting alcoholism in the city through the distribution of “free alcohol” under the previous policy.

Lok Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan said the BJP will continue to fight against the corruption in the AAP government.

“Why didn’t he [Kejriwal] appear before the ED? If you are honest then why are you afraid of an investigation?” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur called Mr. Kejriwal the “kingpin” of the alleged scam.

Mr. Thakur mockingly said AAP leaders are competing to replace him as the CM but his wife has also joined the race now, a reference to Sunita Kejriwal reading out the AAP national convener’s message.

Mr. Thakur also lashed out at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over the death of at least 20 people in his home district, Sangrur, due to the consumption of spurious liquor, alleging AAP is mired in liquor-related scandals.