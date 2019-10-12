BJP delegation meets CEC, lodges complaint against CM over ads

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met the Chief Election Commissioner here on Friday to lodge a formal complaint against what they alleged was the “misuse of government machinery” by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and “misleading the people” of Delhi by issuing “costly advertisements.”
The delegation was led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and also consisted of Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri among others.
“CEC assured the BJP delegation of appropriate action after talking to the Chief Secretary of Delhi,” the BJP said in a statement.
“The Chief Minister is misusing the government machinery and public money for his own political gain,” Mr. Goel said after meeting the CEC.
