BJP delegation asks Delhi L-G to lift curfew

A delegation of BJP MLAs met Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday demanding the withdrawal of restrictions on shops as well as lifting of night and weekend curfews in the Capital.

“People are facing a lot of problems due to the rules imposed by the government in the name of controlling COVID-19,” said Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, urging that the curfew be lifted.

“Along with the shopkeepers, the backs of the employees, suppliers and labourers working there have been broken. Since the cases have come down now, measures like odd-even and curfews should be withdrawn,” he said.

He also requested relief for banquet hall, spa and other business owners.

The BJP leaders also raised issues like the opening of liquor shops in residential areas in violation to the Master Plan for Delhi and non-payment of salaries to employees of the government-funded Delhi University colleges.

The L-G was also informed that under the new liquor policy, hundreds of liquor shops had opened in the city in residential areas and on notified roads with mixed land-use, Mr. Bidhuri said.

“This is a clear violation of the Master Plan-2021. Therefore, the L-G was requested to issue orders to the Delhi government, all the three municipal corporations and the DDA to close all these shops opened in violation of the master plan,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has issued immediate instructions to the officers concerned. We thank the L-G for his positive attitude,” he added.