BJP chief lauds PM for vaccine drive

BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta inaugurated a vaccination centre at Shanti Mukund Hospital and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the inoculation drive got under way here on Saturday.

The party’s office-bearers fanned out across the Capital at different vaccination centres with State vice-president Rajiv Babbar at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and State Vice President Sunil Yadav was at the Safdarjung Hospital. State vice-president Rajan Tiwari and president of State Mahila Morcha Yogita Singh were at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and State vice-president Ashok Goyal Devraha at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital among others.

