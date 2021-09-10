Delhi

BJP celebrates administration of free vaccine

The State BJP on Thursday celebrated the administration of an estimated 1.43 crore free vaccination doses to the citizens of the Capital at over 200 locations expressing hope that the country would soon tide over the COVID pandemic.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for free vaccination, said the city had seen about 1.43 free vaccination jabs being administered to citizens till Wednesday.

At one of the 215 “thanksgiving meetings” organised by the party across the Capital on Thursday, Mr. Gupta, addressing a meeting at the ITO crossing, said in a country of over 130 crore people, the way Modi government handled the COVID-19 pandemic was an example for the world.

“The Central government is running the free vaccination drive in the entire city in top gear and party workers are going to every household to create awareness among people about the necessity for the vaccination,” he said.

“But the Kejriwal government is only busy taking credit for this through advertisements and publicity and should know battle against corona can’t be won on the basis of publicity alone,” he added.


