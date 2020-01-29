BJP bringing outsiders to campaign: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was bringing “outsiders” to campaign in the city to defeat the people of Delhi who have worked towards development. He said that this time, the election will be fought on works done and not on slogans and promises.

“This fight is between the two crore people of Delhi and 200 BJP MPs, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled States and Union Ministers who are have been campaigning. When they come, count all the works done in the last five years and send them back to their States. Do not let them insult Delhi,” he said. Mr. Kejriwal was speaking at a roadshow at Gokalpur Assembly constituency.

“I have worked in Delhi as an elder son of a family. I paid the electricity and water bills like an elder son, I arranged for good education for the children of the family, I took care of the health of the family and arranged for medicines. I arranged for pilgrimage for the elders of the family. And now, forces from across the country have come together to defeat your son,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

All the parties, including BJP, Congress, JD(U), RJD, LJP, have turned against the people of Delhi and are insulting the works that we have done in the last five years, Mr. Kejriwal said.

‘Show them achievements’

He told people that when the “outsiders” would come to visit them, they should show them the achievements of Delhi in the past five years and then ask them to go back and look after their own States instead of delivering speeches in Delhi.

“They will come and insult and find faults in our schools, mohalla clinics, electricity, water, etc. I want to ask the people of Delhi, will you remain quiet and bear the insult? Ask them whether their States have mohalla clinics, and show them one if need be. Ask them about the results achieved by students of the schools in their States and tell them that students in Delhi have received 96%. Ask them if people in theit State get uninterrupted power supply and free water,” Mr. Kejriwal said.