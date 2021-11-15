BJP blames AAP for pollution emergency

The BJP on Sunday blamed the Delhi Government for the air pollution emergency that has arisen in the Capital and said the Kejriwal Government has failed in every crisis.

BJP MLAs said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign taking moral responsibility. They also demanded a complete lockdown in Delhi for a week to find out the contribution of stubble burning to the pollution and what is the role of factors inside the city.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the Delhi Government kept on announcing measures to check pollution but practically did not take any step apart from the installation of a smog tower in Connaught Place, which too had proven ineffective.

“If there is pollution in Delhi due to stubble burning, then States like Punjab and Haryana should have more pollution than Delhi because it is happening there. The pollution level on Sunday in various cities of Punjab is lesser than that of Delhi,” Mr. Bidhuri said. He added that the collapse of the public transport system and the state of Delhi’s roads are also to be blamed for the bad air quality.