BJP accuses Kejriwal of allowing MLAs to indulge in corruption

The BJP on Saturday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for fostering corruption in the wake of an income-tax raid on one of its legislators. It also claimed that the Capital’s civic bodies, under it, were extending Centre-sponsored benefits to citizens in spite of the Delhi government’s opposition.

Accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “allowing” his MLAs to “indulge in corruption” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari demanded from “which source these ₹2.56 crore” had come into the possession of AAP Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan.

“A team of Income-Tax Department recovered ₹2.56 crore from the house of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan. Now the question arises from which source these ₹2.56 crore came to the AAP MLA...Kejriwal has been reacting on Twitter immediately on every issue but why does he not speak on his corrupt leaders?” demanded Mr. Tiwari.

“While seeking votes for his MLAs by making false statements before the people of Delhi openly, Mr. Kejriwal had said that every AAP leader is honest. I have given them ticket after verifying there antecedents and they will serve the people,” Mr. Tiwari argued, adding that the accused AAP MLA in 2015 had allegedly been found in possession of “5,964 bottles of illegal wine in his warehouse which was to be used in the elections.”

Fast-track approval

Meanwhile, Mr. Tiwari claimed, the three civic bodies in Delhi had decided that maps for the construction of houses within an area of 500 square feet will now have fast-track approval and the load of electricity connections, which was earlier 1 kW for small scale industries, had also been increased to 5 kW.

“All the three municipal corporations will, after getting the documents from the office of the Sub-Registrar about the sale purchase of property, get online ad hoc mutation done immediately which will be a great relief for the people,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Approval had also been given for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in six hospitals of the North Corporation, the North-East Delhi MP said further.

“The people who migrated to Delhi and have been registered in the economic survey 2011 will get the benefit...Central government’s AIIMS, Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals have already implemented this scheme,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Mr. Tiwari further said that he “hoped” that the Delhi government “will also implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme for the original residents of Delhi” under which free medical treatment of ₹5 lakh is provided, of which the Central government bears 90% and the State government will have to bear only 10% expenses.