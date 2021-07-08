BJP accuses AAP leaders of siphoning off ration meant for poor

‘They have been caught stealing and black-marketing it’

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders of siphoning off ration meant for distribution amongst poor in Delhi and selling them in the market.

The BJP claimed to have caught AAP worker red-handed while trying to steal dry ration from a storage point in Trilokpuri to sell it in the black market. Party also staged a protest against the local AAP MLA, it said.

“Ration meant for the poor had been stored in the Government Boys Senior Secondary School at New Ashok Nagar. However, the AAP workers with the connivance of the school management stole the ration and started selling them in the open market,” Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged.

Demands arrest

“We demand that an FIR be lodged against the AAP MLA and he should be arrested immediately. The Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister should also resign,” he demanded.

Mr. Bidhuri claimed that 516 food kits containing rice and wheat had already been stolen and this was the second time that AAP workers had come to pick up kits to sell in the open market, but we caught them red-handed.

Stolen ration had also been recovered from the house of an AAP party worker which he offered to return to the school, he alleged.

“What is most unfortunate is that action had been taken against the school principal in the matter, but no action had been taken against the AAP MLA or the party workers who were involved in the black-marketing of these food ration kits,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“We have sent all the evidence, including the video of the incident to L-G Anil Baijal for appropriate action,” he said.