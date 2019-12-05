BJP accuses AAP govt. of suppressing voice of Oppn.

The “dictatorship” of the AAP-led Delhi government, the BJP Opposition alleged, was “at its worst” during the two-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly which concluded here on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, alleged that the government “did not allow” the Opposition to raise its voice against its “failure” with regard to giving ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, controlling onion prices and checking the supply of polluted water.

“The Opposition had expected that it being the last session of the Assembly, the government would allow a healthy discussion on important public interest matters. But it was the strategy of the government to suppress the voice of the Opposition at any cost,” Mr. Gupta alleged.