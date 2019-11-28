Biogas plant at Waste to Wonder Park

The SDMC on Wednesday entered into an agreement with Security Printing and Minting Limited (SPMIL) to set up a five-tonne waste-to-energy biogas plant at the Waste to Wonder Park, Sarai Kale Khan. The plant will use organic material from the park and food waste from the kiosk, the civic body said. It will be able to produce about 700 cubic metre of biogas, which can generate approximately 1,400 units of electricity per day and about 600 kg of organic manure.