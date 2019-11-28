Delhi

Biogas plant at Waste to Wonder Park

more-in

The SDMC on Wednesday entered into an agreement with Security Printing and Minting Limited (SPMIL) to set up a five-tonne waste-to-energy biogas plant at the Waste to Wonder Park, Sarai Kale Khan. The plant will use organic material from the park and food waste from the kiosk, the civic body said. It will be able to produce about 700 cubic metre of biogas, which can generate approximately 1,400 units of electricity per day and about 600 kg of organic manure.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 1:40:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/biogas-plant-at-waste-to-wonder-park/article30100901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY