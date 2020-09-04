Bars to be allowed to function on trial basis from September 9

Establishments to operate with 50% seating capacity: DDMA

Bars in hotels, restaurants, and clubs will be allowed to function on a trial basis in the city from September 9 to September 30, and these establishments will have to operate with 50% of seating capacity and adhering to social distancing norms, stated an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday. The order also allowed functioning of Metro services from September 7.

“Not more than 50% of the approved seating capacity shall be allowed inside the hotels/restaurants/clubs so that social distancing norms may be maintained. No standing customer shall be served by the hotels/restaurants/clubs,” read the standard operating procedure (SOP) for operationalisation of bars in hotels/restaurants/clubs issued on Thursday.

Bars within containment zones will remain closed.

Adequate number of workers have to be deployed by the licensee for ensuring social distancing norms and only asymptomatic staffers will be allowed on duty on the premises. Employees have to wear gloves, face masks and maintain hygiene, such as frequent washing of hands, use of sanitiser etc., as per the guidelines.

Warned of action

The DDMA also warned hotels, restaurants and clubs of strict action, including cancellation of their licence, if they fail to comply with the directions issued by them. “Effective and frequent sanitisation within premises shall be done at regular intervals with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing areas. Rooms, other service areas, seats/tables will be sanitised each time a customer leaves,” the SoP read.

Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) director general Vinod Giri said, “The CIABC welcomes Delhi government’s decision to permit bars, restaurants, hotels and clubs to serve liquor. We have repeatedly requested for it and are glad to see the government yet again demonstrating its progressive and business-friendly outlook. Though this sector accounts for less than 10% of liquor sales, its rejuvenation is a major psychological milestone on road back to normalcy in Delhi. In our estimates, 15,000 cases of liquor are locked up in inventory with bars and restaurants, and liquidation of that will be great relief to the hospitality sector. It will also help in dealing with the livelihood crisis, which the workers were facing due to closure of this particular business.”