Bar Council summons Bhushan

This follows his SC conviction in contempt case

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has asked activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan to appear before it on October 23, following his conviction by the Supreme Court, which imposed a token fine of ₹1 on him in a contempt case.

The BCD move comes in pursuance of the resolution of September 6 of the Bar Council of India (BCI), asking its Delhi chapter to take a legally mandated decision in this matter keeping in mind the conviction of Mr. Bhushan.

The Bar Council of Delhi has sought Mr. Bhushan’s response as to why proceedings should not be initiated to revoke his enrolment as a lawyer in view of the conviction for his alleged contemptuous tweets against the judiciary. Mr. Bhushan, who has to appear either personally or through videoconferencing, has to respond to the council within 15 days of receiving the notice. A Bar Council of a State grants licence to a person to practice as a lawyer and has wide powers such as suspending or taking away the right of its members in certain situations to practice under the Advocates Act.

You are required to appear in person or through authorized advocate on your behalf on October 23 at 4.00 P.M. in the office of the Council... for personal hearing. You may appear physically or through virtual conferencing as suited to you, the BCD said in the notice.

It further said, you are also required to send your response to the Council within 15 days of the receipt of this letter as to why proceedings under section 24A (Disqualification for enrolment) and section 35 of the Advocates Act be not initiated against you in view of your tweets in question and conviction under Suo motu Contempt Petition by the Supreme Court of India.

The BCD took the decision in a resolution passed on September 18. Mr. Bhushan acknowledged receiving the notice on Wednesday.