Baby trafficking racket busted in north-west Delhi

Father of newborn among 6 accused in police net

Six people, including a father of a five-day old infant, were arrested after a newborn trafficking racket was busted in north-west Delhi’s Prem Nagar.

On April 1, a woman identified as Ummat Praveen said that when she woke up at 12.30 p.m., her five-day old baby had gone missing.

During investigation, the police said it was revealed that one of the accused, Renu, 28, was spotted carrying the baby, while another accused, Ikrat, 30, was seen following her on CCTV camera.

The other accused have been identified as Moni Begum, 30, Rekha, 46, Yogesh, 36, and Md. Sadan, 50. It was revealed that Md. Sadan who is the complainant’s husband, was involved in the conspiracy. He was facing financial problems and wanted to sell the baby boy to money.

Ikrat, who also runs a grocery shop, later revealed that she had administered sedatives to the mother to take away the baby. The infant was handed over to Yogesh, Sonam, and Rekha at an IVF clinic in Noida.

Rekha who is a consultant at the clinic had data about childless couples who are the main targets. Renu, Ikrat and Moni were offered ₹50,000 each, while ₹1 lakh was handed over to the father of the baby, said the police. The police have recovered ₹5 lakh so far.