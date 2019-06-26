AUD to reopen portal for EWS students

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) is reopening its registration portal only for students belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category between June 26 and June 30 in order to implement 10% reservation for EWS students.

For all other students, the portal closed on June 24. “The university is implementing the reservation in a phased manner.

In the Academic Session 2019-20, 10% reservation will be implemented and 15% will be implemented in the next Academic Session,” the university said.

It added that the applicants who have already applied and belong to the EWS category need not apply again. However, they need to upload the relevant documents related to the EWS category on the admission portal.

As many as 12,800 students applied for BA courses offered at AUD’s Kashmere Gate campus, till the portal closed on June 24.

The Karampur campus received 3,029 applications for its BA courses.

A total of 991 students applied for the B.Voc courses, the university said. The first cut-off list is scheduled to be out on July 9.