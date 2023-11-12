HamberMenu
Atishi initiates inquiry in corruption case ‘linked’ to Chief Secy.

November 12, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi, Nov 11 (ANI): Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi speaks during a high-level meeting with all district magistrates regarding preparations for Chhath Mahaparv, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi, Nov 11 (ANI): Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi speaks during a high-level meeting with all district magistrates regarding preparations for Chhath Mahaparv, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Vigilance Minister Atishi has initiated an inquiry into a corruption allegation linked to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

The case pertains to a land deal which allegedly led to undue benefits to one of the landowners, who is said to be linked to the employer of Mr. Kumar’s son.

The Minister sought all files related to the case while stating that “no files concerning the matter are to be processed through the Chief Secretary since he is the subject of the inquiry and therefore has a conflict of interest.”

According to the allegation, a 19-acre parcel in south-west Delhi’s Bamnoli village was acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Dwarka Expressway project.

As per media reports, the price of the land was increased from ₹41.52 crore to ₹353.79 crore.

Subsequently, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs initiated action against then South West Delhi District Magistrate Hemant Kumar for approving the enhanced compensation.

The son-in-law of one of the landowners is the director of a firm that employs the Chief Secretary’s son, the reports added.

Responding to the allegations, the Chief Secretary had on Friday described the action as a “vendetta”, saying it was he who had recommended action against the now-suspended officer who had allegedly approved the enhanced compensation.

The Chief Minister had earlier this week asked Ms. Atishi to launch a probe into the land deal.

