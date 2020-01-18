Atishi files nomination papers, takes out roadshow

Senior AAP leader Atishi on Friday filed her nomination ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls after taking out a rally across Kalkaji constituency.

At the rally, she was joined by Education Minister Manish Sisodia. Amid chants of “lage raho Kejriwal” and announcements pertaining to Ms. Atishi’s contribution in the education sector, the over two-hour rally covered Govindpuri Extension, Giri Nagar, Kalkaji Extension and the adjoining slum clusters.

“Several governments have come and gone with their endless promises but we can only hope for the government which has worked for us to be back in power. The development work is done by the Delhi government in the last five years, including providing basic amenities like hospitals, schools and toilets, is commendable. What else do we, the common people need?” said 66-year-old Ramashree Yadav.

A 45-year-old housewife, Savitri from Navjeevan camp, said: “Mehngai ne kamad tod diya hain [The rise in the price of things has broken our backs]. At this time, it is only Kejriwal’s government which has thought about people like us. Free bus rides for women, electricity and uninterrupted water supply have benefited us a lot. While roads and infrastructure here need improvement, we can only hope that the Kejriwal-government is back so that they work for us.”

At Govindpuri Extension, owner of a photo studio Baldev Raj, said: “These days there are CCTV cameras across the locality, which is a good step towards safety. The government which has worked will definitely find the support of the people.”

‘Need for a local face’

Shailesh Kumar, a priest from Kalkaji, complained that the party has not fielded a local face from the constituency.

“What is the point of a representative who is not a local? Traffic over the years has increased and the condition of the roads is the same. We can only hope that other parties field a local so that we can vote for them,” Mr. Kumar said.

As for 65-year-old Balchandra Rajvar, a resident of JJ cluster, “new leaders are only reaping benefits off what Sheila Dikshit did”.

“Delhi saw the maximum development during her [Dikshit] tenure. The metro, flyovers and several other developments were done by her. Others just seem to be taking the credit. Free electricity, announced just before elections, seems to be a two-month thing only. Uske baad sab pehle jaisa rates ho jayga [Once the elections are over, everything will be back to previous rates],” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot held a roadshow to file his nomination from Najafgarh.