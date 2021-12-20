At 4.6° Celsius, city sees coldest day of season

The minimum temperature in the city fell to 4.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was three degrees colder that the normal. It was the coldest day of the season so far with the minimum temperature falling further from 6 degrees Celsius recorded the day before.

It was a sunny day with the maximum temperature settling at 19.2 degrees Celsius, which was also three degrees below normal. The average AQI for the Capital was in the ‘poor’ category at 271.

The IMD bulletin said that dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph are likely to continue to prevail over plains of northwest India till December 21, enhancing the adverse impact of cold wave and cold day conditions. Dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets is very likely over Uttarakhand during the next two days and over Punjab and Haryana on December 23 and 24.

Monday forecast reads “mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning and cold wave conditions at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 19 and 4 degrees Celsius on Monday.