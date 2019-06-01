Associate prof. accused of sexual harassment surrenders in court

An associate professor of a women’s government college here, accused of sexually harassing the women students along with two male staff members, has surrendered before a court.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said the accused, C.S. Vashisth, surrendered before the court of Sakshi Saini over mounting pressure from the police who had been conducting raids at his possible hideouts for more than two weeks now. He has been remanded in police custody for three days.

His two accomplices -- junior laboratory attendant Jagdev and Class IV employee Vikram -- were arrested earlier.

An FIR was registered at Sector 16 police station in Faridabad on May 16 following reports in a section of media about a letter written by a woman student to the principal accusing the trio of sexually harassing her and other students on the promise of helping them during the exams. She had also submitted an audio recording in this connection as a proof, according to the newspaper reports.

The complainant had alleged that most of the girls in college knew about the matter but were scared of bringing it to the front. Her statement was registered with the police on May 17, in the presence of a Legal Advisor and the Women’s Commission. The following day, she gave her statement before a Judge.

Trio suspended

Taking cognizance of the matter, the trio was suspended by the Directorate of Higher Education, Haryana on May 16. A report has also been sought from the State Sexual Harassment Committee within a week.