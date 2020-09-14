As testing drops, no. of fresh COVID-19 cases falls below 4,000 in the Capital

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for the virus

After reporting more than 4,000 daily new cases for five days in a row, the Capital on Monday witnessed only 3,229 cases as the number of tests fell by about 23%, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The total number of cases stood at 2,21,533.

Though the past five days had seen an average daily tests of 58,000, only 44,884 tests were done in the past 24 hours. The drop in tests have been happening on bulletins on Mondays, as it reflects Sunday’s data. Also, 26 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,770. Of the total cases, 1,88,122 people have recovered and there are 28,641 active cases.

“After having a mild fever, corona test was done today and the report has come positive. I have isolated myself. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. With all your blessings, I will soon be healthy and return to work,” Mr. Sisodia said in a tweet.

Out of the total 14,409 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 54.2% were vacant, as per government data on Monday.

But 62.2% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 71.6% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full. The number of containment zones in the city was 1,279. The positivity rate has come up slightly to 7.1 % from 7.4% on Sunday. Delhi has done 1,14,964 tests per million of the population, which is one of the highest in the country.