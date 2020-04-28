‘Arrests in riot cases to be done in accordance with SC guidelines’

The Delhi High Court has directed that arrests in connection with the recent riots in the Capital, shall be done in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines related to arrest and detention.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh which also issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and police seeking their stand on a petition alleging that arrests in connection with the riots were being made during the lockdown.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, in its plea, has contended that while the top court has called for a need to decongest jails in wake of coronavirus pandemic, the police was arresting people “on the pretext of investigation of offences related to the Delhi riots”.

The Centre, during the hearing conducted through video conferencing, told the bench that all the arrests made so far and those which would be made in future, shall be strictly in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. “Directed accordingly,” the court said on Monday after noting the Centre’s submission and listed the matter for further hearing on June 24.

The court also clarified that all the individuals who according to the petition have been arrested so far, “are at liberty to institute appropriate proceedings in accordance with law, including seeking regular bail..”. Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind claimed that police “unilaterally and arbitrarily” arrested persons from their homes during lockdown without informing their families the reasons for arrest. It alleged arbitrary arrest on the pretext of investigation of offences related to the Delhi riots.